Demian Maia Reinvented Himself by Going Back to His BJJ Roots

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Demian Maia has become one of the most successful welterweight fighters in the world over the past few years. So what changed? What clicked for him to put himself on a six-fight winning streak?

It’s actually quite simple, Maia told MMAWeekly.com that he went back to the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu roots to get better and win more consistently in mixed martial arts.

TRENDING > Dana White Sets Deadline to Keep Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Alive

Maia faces Jorge Masvidal on Saturday, May 13 at UFC 211 in Dallas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram