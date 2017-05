Demian Maia Promised UFC Title Shot, but Won’t Stress Over It

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Though he was promised a shot at UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 211, Demian Maia knows better than to stress out over the situation when confronted with the possibility of a broken promise.

TRENDING > Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier Get in Backstage Altercation (video)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram