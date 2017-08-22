                   
Demi Lovato to Sing National Anthem at Mayweather vs. McGregor

August 22, 2017
NoNo Comments

Showtime announced on Tuesday that Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has signed on to sing the National Anthem during the main event of Mayweather vs. McGregor.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are set to square off in the headlining bout on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is expected to be one of the biggest draws in combat sports history, challenging the Pay-Per-View record set by Mayweather’s fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

Demi LovatoAdding Lovato to “The Money Fight” festivities only continues to elevate the star power of the event.

Lovato is a Grammy-nominated artist with over six billion global single streams and nine platinum and multi-platinum singles to her name. She recently released Sorry Not Sorry, which has quickly become one of 2017’s biggest hits.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Free Fight: Before the UFC, Cage Warriors Dual-Division Champ

She joins a number of A-List celebrities already expected to be in attendance at Mayweather vs. McGregor.

