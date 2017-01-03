Demi Lovato Left Luke Rockhold for a Guy from Bellator

Let’s hope Luke Rockhold doesn’t take it too hard. At least not, for his sake, on the chin.

It appears as though the “celebrity” romance between Demi Lovato and Luke Rockhold is over. That relationship fell faster than Rockhold, after a left hook to the face.

#DemiLovato & Luke Rockhold Break Up … Singer Out with New Fighter! pic.twitter.com/Bl7b0BH0gO — TMZ (@TMZ) January 4, 2017

According to TMZ, Lovato is now dating Bellator MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, a Brazilian welterweight. Clearly the UFC fanboys might believe that all the best fighters are in the UFC, but Lovato knows differently. Or she has different standards.

He certainly has better tattoos.

Vasconcelos has an MMA record of 8-3. He lost his sole fight in the UFC. If these two decided to scrap in a winner-take-all match for Lovato’s affection, Hot Sauce would certainly take Rockhold and his superior kickboxing. As long as Rockhold can keep his hands up and protect his face.

Rockhold, in all his manliness, shouldn’t have any trouble finding a new hook-up, but whether he can reach Lovato-celebrity status, well that’s another question.

Yikes.

If nothing else, that tiger might still be available.

Never forget that Luke Rockhold once fondled a tiger's balls. #UFC194 pic.twitter.com/1xwL7s9xMt — Michael Elder (@FoolofRock) December 12, 2015