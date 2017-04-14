Demetrious Johnson’s Shot at History Gets Green Light at UFC on FOX 24 Weigh-in

Following all of the drama surrounding the recent UFC 210 weigh-in, UFC on FOX 24 was a well-oiled machine speeding away in the opposite direction.

The headliners for Saturday’s event in Kansas City erased any worries early at Friday’s weigh-in. Flyweight challenger Wilson Reis was second on the scale and champion Demetrious Johnson weighed in a short time later, both were one pound under the limit, weighing 124 pounds each.

The title fight will be Johnson’s opportunity to continue adding to his historical run as a UFC champion. He has already tied Georges St-Pierre with the second most consecutive title defenses at nine. He can break that gridlock on Saturday. In doing so, he would then tie Anderson Silva for the top spot with 10 UFC title defenses.

TRENDING > Demetrious Johnson: It’s Not About Chasing Anderson Silva

The co-main event could end up being a No. 1 contender’s fight in the women’s strawweight division, as Rose Namajunas and Michelle Waterson face off. Neither had any issues with the scale.

Another key fight on the card pits top middleweight contenders Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Robert Whittaker against one another.

UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis Weigh-in Results

Main Card (on Fox at 8pm ET)

Demetrious Johnson (c)(124) vs. Wilson Reis (124)

Rose Namajunas (116) vs. Michelle Waterson (114.5)

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (186) vs. Robert Whittaker (185.5)

Jeremy Stephens (146) vs. Renato Moicano (145.5)

Preliminary Card (on FS1 at 6pm ET)

Alexander Volkov (245) vs. Roy Nelson (262)

Patrick Williams (136) vs. Tom DuQuesnoy (135.5)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Rashid Magomedov (155.25)

Louis Smolka (126) vs. Tim Elliott (126)

Preliminary Card (on UFC Fight Pass at 4pm ET)

Aljamain Sterling (135.5) vs. Augusto Mendes (135)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Jake Collier (205.5)

Anthony Smith (186) vs. Andrew Sanchez (184.5)

Zak Cummings (170) vs. Nathan Coy (171)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (136) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

RELATED > UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis Live Results and Fight Stats

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram