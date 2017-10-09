Demetrious Johnson was Injured Going into UFC 216

You’d never have known it, but Demetrious Johnson was injured heading into his UFC 216 flyweight title defense against Ray Borg.

Johnson dominated the fight before performing a crowd-stunning armbar that ended the fight late in the fifth round. The victory was Johnson’s eleventh title defense, moving him into sole possession of the UFC record for most title defenses. He had previously shared that record with Anderson Silva.

Following his victory over Borg, Johnson revealed that he has been dealing with a mysterious knee injury for the past couple of months.

