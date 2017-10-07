Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg: UFC 216 Inside the Octagon Preview

Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson looks to make history on Saturday by setting the UFC record for most consecutive title defenses by a champion in the organization’s history. He’s currently tied with former middleweight titleholder Anderson Silva with ten and faces Ray Borg in the UFC 216 co-main event.

Borg (11-2) enters the title bout having won five of his last six fights. Johnson (26-2-1) hasn’t tasted defeat sine 2011 and is widely considered the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. He’ll make a strong case for himself being the best of all time if he surpasses Silva’s record on Saturday.

