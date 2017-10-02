               

Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg: UFC 216 Countdown Video

October 2, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson aims to break Anderson Silva’s title-defense record, but 24-year-old Ray Borg is focused on playing spoiler.

The UFC’s only flyweight champion, Johnson, attempts a record-setting eleventh defense of his title when he fights Borg in the UFC 216 co-main event on Saturday. The fight card is topped by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee, and also includes a heavyweight showdown between former champion Fabricio Werdum and rising contender Derrick Lewis.

