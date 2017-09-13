                   
Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg Moved to UFC 216

September 13, 2017
Demetrious Johnson won’t have to wait long to fight for history after all.

The reigning flyweight champion will look for his 11th consecutive title defense when he faces Ray Borg at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com on Wednesday. The news was first reported by Combate in Brazil. 

Demetrious Johnson vs Ray Borg UFC 215 Media StaredownThe fight was originally scheduled to take place at last weekend’s UFC 215 event in Canada, but Borg fell ill with a viral infection and was pulled from the card.

Almost immediately after the fight was canceled, both sides were working towards moving the fight to UFC 216 just a month later. Now it appears everyone has agreed to the shift.

The fight will serve as Johnson’s opportunity to break the all time record for title defenses in UFC history, while Borg will attempt to become the second ever flyweight champion the promotion has known.

With Johnson vs. Borg moved to UFC 216, the card now features two title fights, including the interim lightweight championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

