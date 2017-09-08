Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg Cancelled as UFC 215 Main Event

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 8, 2017
Demetrious Johnson will have to wait a little longer if he wants to break the all time record for title defenses in the UFC.

The main event for Saturday night’s UFC 215 card in Canada between Johnson and Ray Borg has been scrapped just two days away from the event.

The news was confirmed by sources close to the situation when speaking to MMAWeekly.com on Thursday night, following an initial report from MMAFighting.com.

According to sources, Borg fell ill this week and was ultimately deemed unable to compete by physicians.

Demetrious Johnson UFC 215 Open WorkoutWith Johnson and Borg scrapped as the main event, the women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko will now shift into the headline spot.

The flyweight fight between Henry Cejudo and Wilson Reis will now move to the main card on pay-per-view at UFC 215. 

As of the time of publication, no decision has been made on when the fight between Johnson and Borg will be rescheduled, but sources have stated that the flyweight title bout could be moved to UFC 216 in Las Vegas, although nothing has been decided.

For now, UFC 215 will move forward with 11 total fights with Nunes vs. Shevchenko now set as the new main event on Saturday night.

