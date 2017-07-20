Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg and Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Top UFC 215

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will pull into Edmonton for the first on Sept. 9 with two title fights on tap.

UFC 215 will be headlined by flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson putting his belt on the line against Ray Borg. Joining them on the card is a rescheduled title defense for Amanda Nunes, as she will face Valentina Shevchenko. UFC officials announced the two title fights on Thursday.

Johnson (26-2-1) has been mired in the midst of a contentious situation with UFC president Dana White after “Mighty Mouse” refused to accept a fight with TJ Dillashaw in a battle for his flyweight belt. Moving on from that situation, Johnson, who is tied with Anderson Silva for most UFC title defenses, will attempt to break his deadlock with Silva by winning his thirteenth consecutive bout.

Borg (11-2) faces a difficult task in trying to dethrone Johnson. He is 6-2 inside the Octagon, having lost decision to Justin Scoggins and Dustin Ortiz. Borg enters the fight with Johnson coming off of back-to-back victories over Louis Smolka and Jussier Formiga.

The bout between Nunes (14-4) and Shevchenko (14-2) is a rescheduling of the rematch that had been intended to headline UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas. Though they made it all the way to the day of the fight, Nunes wasn’t feeling well and went to the hospital to get checked out. UFC president Dana White said that the doctors had physically cleared her, but Nunes still felt too ill to step in the Octagon.

Nunes defeated Shevchenko via unanimous decision last year at UFC 196. This time, however, she will be putting her belt on the line as Shevchenko attempts to avenge her only UFC loss.

Other UFC 215 bouts announced or confirmed on Thursday include:

Junior Dos Santos (18-5) vs. Francis Ngannou (10-1)

Jeremy Stephens (25-13) vs. Gilbert Melendez (22-6)

Henry Cejudo (10-2) vs. Wilson Reis (22-7)

Ilir Latifi (13-5, 1NC) vs. Tyson Pedro (6-0)

Sara McMann (11-3) vs. Ketlen Vieira (8-0)

Gavin Tucker (10-0) vs. Rick Glenn (19-4-1)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (5-2) vs. Sarah Moras (4-3)

Arjan Bhullar (6-0) vs. Luis Henrique (10-3 1NC)

Kajan Johnson (21-12-1) vs. Adriano Martins (28-8)

