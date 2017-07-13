Demetrious Johnson Tops Conor McGregor for Best Fighter

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 13, 2017
UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson may be on a rocky road with his boss, but he has been declared the Best Fighter at the 2017 ESPYs.

The Best Fighter category included some stiff competition, which included fellow UFC champion Conor McGregor. The other nominees were all boxers, including Terence Crawford, Gennady Golovkin, and Andre Ward.

Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24Johnson topped them all.

Although McGregor made history in November by becoming the only fighter in UFC history to hold two divisional titles at the same time, Johnson dominance of his division put him on a higher pedestal.

Johnson is the only fighter to have ever held the UFC’s 125-pound title. In his last outing in April, “Mighty Mouse” tied Anderson Silva‘s record for the most consecutive title defenses in the promotion’s history with ten. Having won 12 consecutive bouts and with an overall record of 26-2-1, Johnson has etched a place for himself in the record books.

