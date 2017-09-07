Demetrious Johnson: TJ Dillashaw Superfight Demands Superfight Money

Leading up to Demetrious Johnson‘s fight with Ray Borg at UFC 215, the champ talks about his frosty relationship with Dana White over refusing to fight TJ Dillashaw.

In explaining the situation, Johnson laid it out in plain language why de didn’t take the fight with Dillashaw and what it would take to make the fight — or any “superfight” — happen in the future.

