Demetrious Johnson Takes Out Henry Cejudo (UFC on FOX 24 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Demetrious Johnson defend his flyweight title against Henry Cejudo at UFC 197. Johnson attempts to defend his belt for a record time on Saturday against Wilson Reis at UFC on FOX 24 in Kansas City.

TRENDING > Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis: UFC on FOX 24 Road to the Octagon

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram