Demetrious Johnson Reveals His Top 3 Favorite Title Defenses

(Courtesy of UFC)

Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is on the verge of setting history for the most consecutive title defenses in the promotion’s history. He faces Ray Borg in the UFC 216 co-main event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. If he wins, he’ll surpass former middleweight champion Anderson Silva‘s record of ten.

Johnson looks back on his nine title defenses and reveals his top 3 favorite ahead of UFC 216.

