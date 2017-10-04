Demetrious Johnson Ready to Fight, Even If Ray Borg Drops Out Again

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 216 Embedded, interim lightweight title contender Tony Ferguson trains on the beach. After a poolside haircut, opponent Kevin Lee gets his heart rate up with laps in a race car. Flyweight title challenger Ray Borg makes breakfast and readies for a new addition to his family. Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson wraps up his fight camp in hopes of making a historic title defense against Borg.

TRENDING > Max Holloway Faces Frankie Edgar in Main Event at UFC 218 in Detroit

UFC 216 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 216 taking place Saturday, October 7 on Pay-Per-View.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee full live results and fight stats on Saturday with the first fight scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram