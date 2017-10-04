Demetrious Johnson Reacts to Not Being UFC 216 Main Event

               

October 4, 2017
UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson may be one of the most dominant fighters in history, but believe it or not, his life does not revolve around fighting.

Fighting is something he does, something he enjoys, but it is not his life.

When Johnson steps into the Octagon in the UFC 216 main event opposite Ray Borg, he’ll do so knowing that a victory etches him name as the sole possessor of the UFC record for most title defenses. It’s a distinction he currently shares with middleweight great Anderson Silva.

At the UFC 216 Ultimate Media Day, Johnson spoke with MMAWeekly.com about his mental approach to fighting and what his reaction was when he learned that Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee’s interim lightweight title fight would be the UFC 216 headliner, not his potentially record-breaking bout.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee full live results and fight stats on Saturday with the first fight scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.

