Demetrious Johnson Predicts When He’ll Finish Ray Borg at UFC 216

(Courtesy of UFC)

Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson chases history on Saturday when he takes on Ray Borg in the UFC 216 co-main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. If he successfully defends his belt, he’ll set the record for the most consecutive title defenses by a champion in the promotion’s history.

Johnson and Borg were originally scheduled to headline UFC 215 on September 9, but Borg was forced out of the fight two days before the event. The title fight was rescheduled as Saturday’s pay-per-view. Take a closer look at the title fight that could break records.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee full live results and fight stats on Saturday with the first fight scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.

