Demetrious Johnson Predicts Mayweather vs. McGregor Upset

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, known as one of the most cerebral fighters in the world, breaks down the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super fight and predicts an upset.

