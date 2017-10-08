Demetrious Johnson Makes History with Incredible Finish (UFC 216 Results)

Flyweight Demetrious Johnson made history on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas defending his UFC title more than any other fighter in the promotion’s history. In one-sided fashion, Johnson dominated third ranked Ray Borg in the UFC 216 co-main event to break the record previously held by former middleweight titleholder Anderson Silva.

Johnson took the fight to Borg in the beginning, landing four leg kicks in the first 20 seconds. He gained top position after stuffing a takedown attempt by Borg and delivered punches and elbows. Borg didn’t land a single strike in the opening frame.

Borg switched strategies and quickly took Johnson down in the early going of the second round. Johnson stood and Borg briefly had the champion’s back. Seconds later Johnson shook him off and did damage while on top. After two rounds, Borg had landed only two strikes.

For the rest of the fight, Johnson stayed steps ahead of Borg on the ground. He mounted the challenger twice during the championship rounds. “Mighty Mouse” put on an absolutely clinic but was looking for a finish. It would come in the final round.

Borg closed the distance and the two jockeyed for position along the cage. Johnson slammed Borg to the canvas. Borg scrambled to his feet only to be taken down again and mounted. Borg wasn’t ready to give up just yet and scrambled to his feet. Johnson stayed with him and elevated Borg into the air with a suplex. As Borg was airborne, Johnson isolated an arm and had an armbar applied before they hit the ground. Borg tried to defend the submission attempt but was forced to tap out. It was the first time Borg had been finished.

“Ray Borg was running his mouth saying my scramble game was garbage. I didn’t want him to know so I was just playing around,” said Johnson after his historic win. “I hit that suplex to armbar so many times in the gym and I knew I was going to get it.”

Johnson didn’t take any damage in the fight. Borg landed less than 15 strikes over 25 minutes. Being elusive and avoiding damage is how Johnson approaches fighting.

“I’m not going to come out here and bang and show that I have power. I’m not in the business to get hit and take concussions. That’s way overrated,” he said. “I’m in the business of getting in here and making a fool of you, throw you in the air like a bag of potatoes, throw you down between my legs and break your arm.”

