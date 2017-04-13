HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAnthony Johnson Files Appeal, Wants Daniel Cormier Stripped of UFC Belt

Nate Diaz UFC 202 Post

featuredLike Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz Receives Reduced Bottle-Throwing Punishment

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones: ‘I’ve Never Cheated’

Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson UFC 210 weigh

featuredAnthony Johnson’s Team Wants Cut of Daniel Cormier’s Purse for Controversial Weigh-in

Demetrious Johnson: It’s Not About Chasing Anderson Silva

April 13, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Demetrious Johnson has the opportunity to tie a record held by Anderson Silva when he faces Wilson Reis at UFC on FOX 24 on Saturday. Johnson, however, says it’s not about chasing Anderson.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva Gets His Dream Face-Off (video)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Michelle Waterson UFC on FOX 24

Michelle Waterson Has ‘Bring Your Daugh...

Apr 13, 2017No Comments12 Views

Michelle Waterson didn't just bring her daughter to work at the UFC on FOX 24 open workout, she included her as part of the festivities.

Ronaldo Jacare Souza UFC on FOX 24

Jacare Souza: Michael Bispi...

Jacare Souza isn't about to sit idly by and

Apr 13, 2017

Anthony Johnson: ‘Thi...

It appears that Anthony Johnson has faced some backlash

Apr 13, 2017
Rose Namajunas UFC on FOX 24

Rose Namajunas Gets the Sid...

Rose Namajunas talks about her UFC on FOX 24

Apr 13, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA