Demetrious Johnson: It’s Not About Chasing Anderson Silva
(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)
Demetrious Johnson has the opportunity to tie a record held by Anderson Silva when he faces Wilson Reis at UFC on FOX 24 on Saturday. Johnson, however, says it’s not about chasing Anderson.
TRENDING > Anderson Silva Gets His Dream Face-Off (video)
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Apr 13, 201712 Views
Michelle Waterson didn't just bring her daughter to work at the UFC on FOX 24 open workout, she included her as part of the festivities.