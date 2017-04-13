Demetrious Johnson: It’s Not About Chasing Anderson Silva

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Demetrious Johnson has the opportunity to tie a record held by Anderson Silva when he faces Wilson Reis at UFC on FOX 24 on Saturday. Johnson, however, says it’s not about chasing Anderson.

