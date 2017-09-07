Demetrious Johnson: ‘I Have a Target On My Back’ (UFC 215 Main Event Preview)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 7, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

One of the most dominant champions in UFC history returns to the Octagon this Saturday to defend his title against No. 3 ranked flyweight Ray Borg at UFC 215: Johnson vs Borg.  Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is the only fighter to hold the UFC 125-pound belt and is on the cusp of breaking former middleweight champion Anderson Silva for most consecutive title defenses. 

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 9, for UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg Live Results and Fight Stats, The first UFC 215 bout is slated to begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

