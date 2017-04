Demetrious Johnson: ‘I Don’t Owe Anybody Anything, Wilson Reis Earned It’

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

In anticipation of his fight with Wilson Reis at UFC on FOX 24 on Saturday, flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson spoke with the media in Los Angeles about the fight, his future, and the hot topics of the day.

TRENDING > Wilson Reis Sinks Choke Against Hector Sandoval (UFC on FOX 24 Free Fight)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram