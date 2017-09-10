Demetrious Johnson Hoping to Re-Book Ray Borg Fight Right Away

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson was supposed to be fighting on Saturday night in Edmonton. He was supposed to be attempting to take sole possession of a record that he currently shares with Anderson Silva.

That plan came crashing down late Thursday when Johnson’s UFC 215 opponent, Ray Borg, was pulled from the fight due to illness.

TRENDING > Fertitta Brothers No Longer Own Any Part of UFC

Instead of fighting on Saturday night, Johnson found himself answering questions about when we can expect him to return to the Octagon so he can try to set the record for most UFC championship defenses… without having to share it with Silva.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram