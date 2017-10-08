Demetrious Johnson Honors First Responders Following Record-Setting Victory

(Courtesy of UFC)

Demetrious Johnson defended his UFC flyweight championship for a record-setting eleventh time at UFC 216 on Saturday. In defeating Ray Borg, Johnson separated himself from Anderson Silva and is now the sole possessor of the UFC record for most title defenses.

But with his post-fight interview, before acknowledging his victory, Johnson honored the more than 1,500 Las Vegas first responders that were in attendance as guests of the promotion.

