Demetrious Johnson Has Accomplished More Than Any PED Abuser

.

Demetrious Johnson is often argued to be the best mixed martial artist of all time. Of course, other names usually included in those conversations include the likes of Jon Jones and Anderson Silva.

Johnson’s coach, Matt Hume, like his fighter, remains humble when talking about Johnson’s placing on the all-time spectrum, but he knows that his fighter is something special and on the precipice of accomplishing a record that will statistically put him above reproach if he defeats Ray Borg at UFC 216 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. He would take sole possession of the UFC record for most title defenses with 11.

Not that Hume was trying to single out Jones or anyone else, but he firmly believes that a fighter charged with performance-enhancing drug use is disqualified from the conversation. Jones and Silva have both been suspended for such in the past, and Jones is currently in the midst of another anti-doping violation case. That idea be damned, Hume also believes that his fighter has reached greatness despite fighters that abuse the system and try to take shortcuts.

So, yes, Hume believes Johnson is about to achieve the “greatest thing in the history of mixed martial arts.”

