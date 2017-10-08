               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

featuredTony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

featuredDemetrious Johnson Makes History with Incredible Finish (UFC 216 Results)

UFC 216 Ferguson vs Lee Live Results

featuredUFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Live Results and Fight Stats

Demetrious Johnson Glad Anderson Silva’s Name is No Longer by His for UFC Record

October 8, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson etched his name in the history books on Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the UFC 216 co-main event, he submitted Ray Borg with a stunning armbar to notch the eleventh defense of his title. That’s something that no other fighter has ever done. 

Long mentioned in the conversations about the greatest of all time, Johnson is making it extremely difficult to argue against him. He is the only flyweight champion in UFC history, defended his belt more than any other champion, and he’s done all of that without ever having been mired in an anti-doping violation situation.

TRENDING > Demetrious Johnson Makes History with Incredible Finish (UFC 216 Results)

In his UFC 216 post-fight comments when talking with reporters, Johnson admitted that it felt good to finally move past Anderson Silva to take sole possession of the title defense record.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA