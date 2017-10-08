Demetrious Johnson Glad Anderson Silva’s Name is No Longer by His for UFC Record

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson etched his name in the history books on Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the UFC 216 co-main event, he submitted Ray Borg with a stunning armbar to notch the eleventh defense of his title. That’s something that no other fighter has ever done.

Long mentioned in the conversations about the greatest of all time, Johnson is making it extremely difficult to argue against him. He is the only flyweight champion in UFC history, defended his belt more than any other champion, and he’s done all of that without ever having been mired in an anti-doping violation situation.

In his UFC 216 post-fight comments when talking with reporters, Johnson admitted that it felt good to finally move past Anderson Silva to take sole possession of the title defense record.

