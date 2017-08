Demetrious Johnson Gives Jon Jones the ‘Benefit of the Doubt’

Demetrious Johnson goes into explicit detail on the USADA testing procedure, but then leans toward giving Jon Jones the benefit of the doubt during his recent anti-doping issue stemming from a UFC 214 drug test.

