Demetrious Johnson Gets Belts… and His Floyd Mayweather Moment

May 10, 2017
1 Comment

In the lead-up to his most recent fight, UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson complained that he wanted all of his earned UFC belts.

Yes, Johnson had the belt around his waist, but having seen other champions, such as Daniel Cormier, with multiple belts, he wanted his. 

With his victory over Wilson Reis, Johnson tied Anderson Silva‘s record for most consecutive UFC title defenses with 10. So he wanted to have 10 belts. 

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal Rips Michael Bisping for Fighting St-Pierre Instead of Romero

Part of his motivation was a desire to duplicate Floyd Mayweather Jr.‘s infamous photo with a plethora of belts arranged before him, covering a pool table. 

It seems UFC president Dana White heard Johnson loud and clear. Johnson on Wednesday posted a photo of himself with 10 UFC belts arranged around him, draped over his shoulders, and wrapped around his waist. 

Check it out!

 

GOLD!!

A post shared by Demetrious Johnson (@mightymouse125) on

Floyd Mayweather - all the belts

  • TheCerealKiller

    Hearing that he wasn’t given a new belt with each title defence just proves how disrespected he is by the UFC. As far as I know, everyone has always gotten a new belt for each title defence!

               

