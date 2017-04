Demetrious Johnson + Endgame = Legend

(Courtesy of UFC)

With a victory at UFC on FOX 24 on Saturday, UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson can do something only one other fighter has done before him. Defeating Wilson Reis would see Johnson equal Anderson Silva’s record of 10 consecutive title defenses.

