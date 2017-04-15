Demetrious Johnson Earns Bonus in Historic Win (UFC on FOX 24 Bonuses)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the fighter bonuses stemming from UFC on FOX 24 on Saturday during the event’s post-fight press conference. Demetrious Johnson, Robert Whittaker, Tim Elliot, and Louis Smolka earned the $50,000 performance-based incentives.

Fight of the Night went to Elliot and Smolka from the preliminary fight card. The 30-27 unanimous decision for Elliot, who won The Ultimate Fighter 24, didn’t reflect how close the fight was. The back and fourth battle flyweight battle set the tone for the rest of the night of fights.

Flyweight champion Johnson earned a bonus for his third-round submission win over Wilson Reis in the fight card’s main event. Johnson dominated Reis. The win was Johnson’s tenth consecutive title defense which ties him with former middleweight champion Anderson Silva for the most in the promotion’s history.

Whittaker took home a bonus for his second-round finish of third-ranked Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza in middleweight action on the main card. Whittaker dropped Souza with a right hand in the opening frame. He knocked the Brazilian down again in the second round with a head kick. Whittaker finished with a series of punches on the ground.

UFC on FOX 24 featured seven decisions, three submission wins, and three knockout finishes.

