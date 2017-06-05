Demetrious Johnson Claims UFC Threatened to Close Flyweight Division If He Won’t Fight TJ Dillashaw

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is fed up with the way the UFC has been treating him and he’s now voicing his displeasure. As the situation escalates, Johnson now says the UFC is threatening to close the 125-pound division if he won’t do what the promotion wants.

The situations stems from Johnson being in talks to next defend against Ray Borg, a fight which, if Johnson wins, would earn him the distinction of most UFC title defenses in company history. He is currently tied with Anderson Silva with 10 title defenses each.

When a fight between Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw fell apart due to injury, Dillashaw threw out the idea of him dropping down to 125 pounds to try and stop Johnson from setting the record. UFC president Dana White liked the idea so much that he decided that was the fight they were going to put together and said so publicly.

Johnson issued a statement saying that he had not agreed to anything in regard to Dillashaw and was intent on fighting Borg.

White didn’t like that response and publicly stated that Johnson doesn’t make the fights, he does, and said they were moving forward with Johnson vs. Dillashaw, likely in August.

Johnson hit back hard on Monday, issuing a lengthy statement to MMA Fighting, saying the he was tired of the UFC’s treatment.

“Unfortunately, UFC’s mistreatment and bullying has finally forced me to speak out,” wrote Johnson. “I’ve decided to speak out now as I feel like my values and character as a person and a fighter are being tarnished by an organization.”

He has yet to hear a response about his statement from the UFC, but Johnson joined The MMA Hour on Monday to discuss the situation, where he dropped the bombshell that the UFC threatened to close the flyweight division if he continued with his refusal to fight Dillashaw.

“Yeah, (matchmaker Mick Maynard) called and said, ‘Hey man, I just want you to know, this is what they’re coming back with. It’s either (you fight) TJ or we close the flyweight division.’ I said, ‘close the mother(expletive) division then.'”

Johnson now appears ready to step aside, go on vacation, and take a break from the matter.

The UFC has made no announcement yet about the flyweight division or Johnson’s latest remarks, nor has it responded to a request for comment. But it will be interesting to see how this contentious situation plays out with one of the greatest fighters of all time at odds with the promotion.

