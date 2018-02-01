Delving into the Everyday Struggle of a Cage Fighter

The world of sports is no stranger to drama. Whether it’s on the field of play or within the lives of the athletes, stories of struggle, triumph, and failure are commonplace in sports.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise MMA has been the subject of multiple fiction and documentary films and series, the latest being The Cage Fighter, debuting on Video on Demand and in select theaters on Feb. 2. Following the path of Northwest heavyweight Joe Carmen’s return to fighting, The Cage Fighter documents not only his struggles in the cage, but outside it as well.

Recently The Cage Fighter director Jeff Unay spoke to MMAWeekly.com about his film, how Carmen’s story became one he wanted to document, and what he hopes the movie will get across to the audience who views it.

Exclusive Interview with Jeff Unay, Director of The Cage Fighter

MMAWeekly.com: Firstly, Jeff, is the story portrayed in The Cage Fighter one that you sought out or was it one that came to you?

Jeff Unay: As far as me being a non-fiction filmmaker, a documentary filmmaker, I think the best stories end up finding you. It’s really about being aware of your surroundings and the stories that are being told around you. This was one of them.

I went to a gym to do yoga and ended up meeting Joe Carmen, who is the subject of the film. Upon my first meeting with him, he was very open, and he was telling me about his training, and I asked what it was about. He said he was going back into MMA and planned on fighting soon, but his family wasn’t supportive of it, and he had said he’d never do it again. It was all part of my first conversation with Joe, and I just kind of had to learn more.

MMAWeekly.com: Were you familiar with MMA prior to working on The Cage Fighter?

Jeff Unay: When the UFC first came out with (Royce) Gracie and (Ken) Shamrock, I think everybody watched those on VHS tapes. I was one of them. Me and my brothers would watch them. I watched the UFC again from New Orleans in early 2000. I didn’t follow MMA for a long time, and then when I met Joe, I had to follow again.

MMAWeekly.com: How do you determine out of all the footage what makes the final cut of the film? Is it an easy or difficult process to hone in on the story you want to tell with all the film you’ve captured?

Jeff Unay: The editing process is the most exciting part of documentary filmmaking. It’s also really painful. You end up filming all these moments and know the difficulty that went into filming on these days and you want it to make the film, but when it comes down to when you’re editing – whether it’s fiction or non-fiction – you’re a storyteller, and you need to be able to think about the audience. You create this narrative through all this mountain of footage – in my case I had 420-something hours of 4K footage – and can you captivate an audience for an hour and a half.

Really, when it comes down it, the editing process is really about narrowing down what they’re trying to say and what the essential message of the film is. In our case it was family legacy, family lineage, Joe and who he is as a father and a son, and where does that lineage and where does fighting continue in his life.

MMAWeekly.com: Having put together the final film, what is the message you hope viewers take away from it?

Jeff Unay: I think what I’d like audiences to come away with from this film is: the backdrop is MMA, and I think a lot of people will be able to connect with Joe’s journey as a fighter, but I think a broad audience will be able to relate to the film on a family level. Family is really important, and that will never get old. It’s just something that naturally comes up on an everyday basis, and those are the kinds of stories I feel are universal that I feel will be able to connect with both domestically and internationally as well.

MMAWeekly.com: Thanks for taking time out for us, Jeff. Let our readers know where they can find The Cage Fighter online.

Jeff Unay: I am really thankful that the film is finished. I think every documentary that starts has the aspiration of finishing, and sometimes life gets in the way, and stories evolve, so I’m really happy to be at the point where we can share it with audiences. I’m so thankful to the Carmen family and all my creative collaborators on this film.

You’ll be able to catch the film at IFCFilms.com, and we’re on Twitter @CageFighterFilm and on Facebook at CageFighterFilm. So please follow us, and hopefully everyone can come out and see it.