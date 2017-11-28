Dejdamrong, Saketdao, Yodsanan on Board for ONE: Warriors of the World

               

November 28, 2017
The ONE: Warriors of the World card is complete with ten bouts. The Dec. 9 event in Bangkok will feature Thai fighters Shannon Wiratchai, Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Rika Ishige, Saketdao Petpayathai, Yodsanan Sityodtong, and Kritsada Kingsrichai.

Dejdamrong (8-2) is winless in his two previous contests at the Impact Arena and has been handed another tough assignment here. The Muay Thai veteran faces former flyweight title challenger and submission specialist Riku Shibuya (13-4-2) in a strawweight bout.

ONE Warriors of the World Fight PosterSaketdao Petpayathai (2-0) will go in search of his third straight ONE Championship win, as he goes up against Jimmy Yabo (5-5-0-1). The former Lumpinee champion is joined on the card by Yodsanan Sityodtong (3-1), a decorated boxer who has been matched with Indonesian debutant Dodi Mardian.

The card also features two female bouts. Atomweight Rika Ishige (2-1) faces Filipina debutant Rome Trinidad, while top Chinese strawweight Xiong Jingnan (9-1) goes up against April Osenio (2-2) in her first fight for the promotion.

As previously announced, Yoshitaka Naito (12-0) defends his strawweight title against Alex Silva (6-1) in the main event, while the show will be co-headlined by a lightweight title eliminator between Shannon Wiratchai (8-1) and Rasul Yakhyaev (10-6-0-1).

ONE: Warriors of the World Fight Card

  • Yoshitaka Naito vs Alex Silva
  • Shannon Wiratchai vs Rasul Yakhyaev
  • Christian Lee vs Kotetsu Boku
  • Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs Riku Shibuya
  • Rika Ishige vs Rome Trinidad
  • Xiong Jingnan vs April Osenio
  • Saketdao Petpayathai vs Jimmy Yabo
  • Yodsanan Sityodtong vs Dodi Mardian
  • Kritsada Kongsrichai vs Rabin Catalan
  • Tang De Pan vs Asraful Islam

