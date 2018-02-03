Deiveson Figueiredo Gets Things Started with a KO (UFC Belem Highlights)

Check out highlights from the flyweight fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Moralesat that kicked off UFC Fight Night 125 on Saturday in Belém, Brazil.

The UFC next makes its first trip to Perth, Australia, for UFC 221: Rockhold vs. Romero. With UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker currently on the sidelines, former titleholder Luke Rockhold faces Yoel Romero in the UFC 221 main event to battle for the interim middleweight title.

RELATED: