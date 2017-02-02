HOT OFF THE WIRE
Decade-Long UFC Veteran Thiago Tavares Exits Promotion

February 2, 2017
After spending the past decade under the UFC banner, Thiago Tavares has inked a multi-fight deal with Brazilian promotion Aspera FC.

Tavares first fought for the UFC in April of 2007, amassing a 10-7-1 record in the Octagon and earning seven post-fight honors. He leaves the UFC following a knockout loss to Doo Ho Choi last summer. 

A native of Brazil, Tavares will make his debut with his new promotion on Feb. 18. He faces featherweight Mauricio Machado (17-10) at Aspera FC 49 in Balnearo Camburiu, Brazil.

