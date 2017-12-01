               

DeAnna Bennett and Melinda Fabian Fought, but No Winner (TUF 26 Finale Fight Highlights)

December 1, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from DeAnna Bennett and Melinda Fabian’s majority draw at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fight holds the second of back-to-back events on Saturday, Dec. 2, when UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 takes place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Max Holloway puts his featherweight championship on the line in a rematch against the main he defeated in his last bout, Jose Aldo, in the UFC 218 main event.

