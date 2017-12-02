David Teymur Kicks His Way to Unanimous Decision (UFC 218 Fight Highlights)

So many leg kicks! David Teymur wins by unanimous decision over Drakkar Klose! #UFC218 https://t.co/5LG3hGMbyI — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 3, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from David Teymur’s unanimous-decision victory over Drakkar Klose at UFC 218 on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The fight promotion next returns to Fresno, Calif., for UFC Fight Night 123, where Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega battle to take the next step toward the UFC featherweight championship. UFC Fight Night 123 takes place on Saturday, Dec. 9.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram