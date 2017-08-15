David Michaud Reveals Game Plan for LFA 19 Main Event

Looking back on his win this past April over Jake Lindsey at LFA: Sioux Falls Fight Night, welterweight veteran David Michaud is pleased with just about everything that happened in the fight except for the finish.

Shortly into the third round, Lindsey went for a takedown when he suffered an injury, giving Michaud a TKO win in somewhat anticlimactic fashion.

“I knew (Lindsey) was a tough guy and was always kind of durable,” Michaud told MMAWeekly.com. “Every one of the times he’s lost it was kind of an accumulation. So I knew I would have to keep going the whole time. I feel I hit with some good shots. I rocked him and dropped him and beat him up on the ground.

“The finish was kind of weird. He ended up tearing his meniscus while going for a takedown. It was kind of a disheartening finish. I wanted to make it look good. I figured it’d help me get back into the UFC. But I was happy with my performance.”

Should a rematch with Lindsey materialize due to the way the fight ended, Michaud will take it, but he feels his performance leading up to the end should warrant not having to have the fight again.

“I feel like I dominated,” said Michaud. “He didn’t really land any good shots. He landed some body shots in the clinch, but I don’t feel like he hurt me or had me in danger.

“If it comes around, it’s all right. It wasn’t a competitive fight. He was never out of it, but also I don’t think there was ever a time in the fight where anyone thought he was winning. So I don’t see a rematch coming out of that.”

Michaud (11-3) will look to pick up his third win of 2017 when he takes on Ciro Rodrigues (20-7) in the 170-pound main event of LFA 19 on Friday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

“Honestly I don’t really know a lot about him,” Michaud said of Rodrigues. “The game plan is always got the same thing going on: try to punch him more and harder on the feet, and if it goes to the ground be on top and keep punching him. I feel like if I do that in every fight, I should be able to win.”

While Michaud had just one month off between his bout with Lindsey and his previous fight, having had four months off prior to facing Rodrigues has been good, but he feels in order to return to the UFC, he’s going to have to stay as busy as possible to get the wins needed to move back up.

“My sister had a wedding on July 1 in Wyoming, so I had a little time off for that,” said Michaud. “I took a week off for that, and as soon as it was done, I started training again and getting ready for this fight.

“It would have been nice to have a fight in June or at the end of July before this August date, but it didn’t work out that way. I’m just going to try to get as many wins as I can against good guys and get that call back (to the UFC).”

