David Michaud Looking to LFA Fight Night 1 to Propel Him Back to the UFC

After nine months off from fighting, former UFC lightweight David Michaud returned to action in March at Beatdown 20 and managed to pick up his second win in his last three fights.

Pitted against Cody Wilson, Michaud was able to overcome a late first-round knockdown to eventually pick up a TKO win just seconds into the bout’s third round.

“I felt like I was winning the first round, but right at the end (Wilson) got a knockdown, and he had my back for about 20 seconds, so he might have won the first,” Michaud told MMAWeekly.com. “I felt I won the second. At the start of the third I hit him a left hook and knocked him out pretty good.

“It had been a while. It was good for me to get more cage time. Obviously I wish I could have taken a little less damage, and not gotten knocked down, but other than that I did pretty good.”

After spending three months shy of a whole year waiting to get his bout against Wilson, Michaud will have a much quicker turnaround for his next; which he feels can be both a blessing and a curse.

“I was looking for a fight and couldn’t find anything, but couldn’t get anything, so I was training to stay ready for something short notice,” said Michaud. “That was just a drag, so having something now to train for is good.

“The bad thing, you can get beat down during fight camps. It can be hard on your body going from camp to camp right away without any recovery time.”

On Friday in Sioux Falls, S.D., Michaud (10-3) has his second fight in as many months when he matches up with Jake Lindsey (12-6) in the 170-pound main event of LFA: Sioux Falls Fight Night 1 to be streamed live on FloCombat.com.

“He’s a tough guy,” Michaud said of Lindsey. “He’s a UFC vet. He’s got a nice little name. He’s solid everywhere.

“I think with just how I’ve been training and how better I’ve gotten. I can win on the feet or on the ground. I’m not going to try to do anything special. It’s not like I’m worried about any one thing. He’s just a solid fighter. I think I’ll just get out there and throw some hooks and see what happens.”

Michaud hopes a good performance on April 29 will help punch his ticket back to the UFC in 2017.

“I’m just kind of working my way back up to where I know I deserve to be – to where I should be – fighting with the best guys in the world,” said Michaud. “I have to go out here and put on a good performance and show that I deserve to be back at the top.”

