David Branch: ‘I Will Not Be Denied’

Headed into Saturday UFC Fight Night 116 main event with Luke Rockhold, former World Series of Fighting dual-division champion David Branch is cool and calculated.

“I have one job to do and I will not be denied,” said Branch following Friday’s weigh-in, while also explaining what he meant when he said earlier that he intended to be foolish int he fight.

