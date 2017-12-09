Davi Ramos Sinks the Choke for the Win! (UFC Fresno Fight Highlights)

Flying knee by Ramos lands, but Gruetzemacher just eats it! #UFCFresno pic.twitter.com/BxlP8BblOJ
— UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2017
⚡️ quick! @DaviRamosBJJ takes Gruetzemacher's back and sinks in the RNC in round 3!! #UFCFresno pic.twitter.com/WDNfVdVzqn
— UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2017
Check out highlights from Davi Ramos’ third-round submission of Chris Gruetzemacher at UFC Fight Night 123 on Saturday in Fresno, Calif.
The fight promotion next heads to Winnipeg, Canada, for UFC on FOX 26, where former champions Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos headline a stacked fight card on FOX.
