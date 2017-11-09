               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Raises Doubt About Defending UFC Belt

Frankie Edgar UFC 211

featuredFrankie Edgar Out of UFC 218 Main Event Against Featherweight Champ Max Holloway

featuredDana White Hints Money is Slowing Conor McGregor’s UFC Return

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Chokes Out Michael Bisping to Become Middleweight Champion at UFC 217

Daryl Wilson Says LFA 27 Title Fight Won’t Go the Distance

November 9, 2017
NoNo Comments

In three fights so far in 2017, lightweight Daryl Wilson has performed just about as well as anyone could be expected to.

Against Marcus Penland in March and James Warren in June both for Xtreme Fight Night, and then again versus Jarrod Card for the LFA in August, Wilson was able to come away with finishes, raising his current winning streak to five overall in the process.

“I’ve gone in with more of a mindset to have fun and let go, and I’ve been coming up with finishes,” Wilson told MMAWeekly.com. “Just trying to not come into the fight with pressure and just have fun. I think my performances are speaking for themselves.”

Over the course of his amateur and pro careers, Wilson feels like he’s made leaps and bounds in his game, never once slowing down his learning progression.

TRENDING > Frankie Edgar Out of UFC 218 Main Event Against Featherweight Champ Max Holloway

“I’ve been pretty busy for the last four years, and with every fight I’m learning something new, then I go straight back into training and learning new stuff all the time,” said Wilson. “It’s just been a constant (path) uphill of improvement.”

Wilson (8-1) will challenge Robert Watley (8-1) for the promotion’s 155-pound title in the LFA 27 main event on Friday in Shawnee, Okla.

“I just have to go out there and find my rhythm, set the pace of the fight, and just do what I can do,” Wilson said. “I think it won’t go to a decision. For me it’s pretty simple: find my rhythm and that’s it.”

For Wilson, fighting for the LFA title is the culmination of all the hard work he has been putting in since he got into MMA four years ago.

“After my last fight I wanted to make an argument for a title shot, and I’ve been making it happen,” said Wilson. “It’s everything I’ve been wanting and have been asking for. I feel like I’ve earned it and it’s been given to me. It’s right there and all I have to do is reach out and grab it.”

Wilson hopes that claiming an LFA title will lead him to the UFC. If not, he’s more than happy to keep defending his title until he gets the opportunity to move up.

“I’m hoping to go out there and make an example of Rob, and take the belt with a finish,” Wilson said. “I would love to get a call by the UFC and move up to the next level. If not, I’ll defend this belt that I’ll get until I get the call.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA