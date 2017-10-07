Darrion Caldwell Suplexes Eduardo Dantas, Takes His Belt (Bellator 184 Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy and permission of Bellator MMA)
Darrion Caldwell opened his Bellator 184 bout with Eduardo Dantas strong with a high-powered suplex, slamming the bantamweight champion into the canvas. He didn’t let up until the fight was over and the belt was his.
In the co-main event, Emmanuel Sanchez took a huge step forward in his career by upsetting former two-time Bellator champion Daniel Straus.
Check out the fight highlights from these bouts and more.
Bellator 184: Dantas vs. Caldwell Results:
- Darrion Caldwell def. Eduardo Dantas (48-47, 48-47, 50-45)
- Emmanuel Sanchez def. Daniel Straus via submission (triangle choke) at 1:56, R3
- Pat Curran def. John Teixeira via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)
- Leandro Higo def. Joe Taimanglo via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
