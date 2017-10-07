Darrion Caldwell Suplexes Eduardo Dantas, Takes His Belt (Bellator 184 Fight Highlights)

Darrion Caldwell opened his Bellator 184 bout with Eduardo Dantas strong with a high-powered suplex, slamming the bantamweight champion into the canvas. He didn’t let up until the fight was over and the belt was his.

In the co-main event, Emmanuel Sanchez took a huge step forward in his career by upsetting former two-time Bellator champion Daniel Straus.

Check out the fight highlights from these bouts and more.

Bellator 184: Dantas vs. Caldwell Results:

Darrion Caldwell def. Eduardo Dantas (48-47, 48-47, 50-45)

Emmanuel Sanchez def. Daniel Straus via submission (triangle choke) at 1:56, R3

Pat Curran def. John Teixeira via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

Leandro Higo def. Joe Taimanglo via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

