               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White - UFC 216

featuredDana White on Not Cancelling UFC 216: ‘You Don’t Back Down From Cowards!’

George St-Pierre shoves Michael Bisping during UFC 217 kickoff faceoffs

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Shoves Michael Bisping During UFC 217 Face-Offs (Video)

featuredKevin Lee Makes Weight After Dramatic Scare at UFC 216 Weigh-Ins

Kevin Lee misses weight at UFC 216

featuredKevin Lee Disappointed as He Misses Weight on First Attempt at UFC 216 (Video)

Darrion Caldwell Captures Bantamweight Gold at Bellator 184

October 7, 2017
NoNo Comments

Darrion Caldwell is the new Bellator bantamweight champion.

Caldwell entered Friday’s fight with Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 184 in Thackerville, Okla., with only one blemish on his record, and he left that way as well.

Though they are nearly the same age, Dantas had twice the experience of Caldwell, but that didn’t matter. Caldwell used his national champion collegiate wrestling skills to take the fight to Dantas early, slamming him to the canvas with an enormous suplex. 

Darrion Caldwell vs Eduardo Dantas - Bellator 184After dominating the first two rounds, Caldwell appeared to slow slightly in the third frame, allowing Dantas back into the fight. The champion’s flame flickered, however, as Caldwell caught his second wind and continued to pressure Dantas for the final two rounds, earning a unanimous nod from the judges and taking home the Bellator bantamweight belt.

Caldwell kneeled in praise of former champion after the fight before taking to the microphone to say, “It seemed like nothing was going my way, but tonight was my night.

“It feels like a dream come true, baby. The Wolf is here. This is my belt and I’m keeping it for a long, long time, baby.”

In the night’s co-main event. Emmanuel Sanchez earned the biggest victory of his career by defeating former Bellator tournament winner and two-time featherweight champion Daniel Straus. It wasn’t an easy victory though.

Straus opened a gash over Sanchez’s right eye early in the fight, but he kept battling back, attacking with submission after submission.

TRENDING > Kevin Lee Rips into Tony Ferguson Backstage at UFC 216 Weigh-ins (Video)

His approach worked, as Sanchez finally sunk a triangle choke early in the third round that Straus couldn’t fight his way out of. The choke in deep, Straus tapped out at the 1:56 mark, while Sanchez took a huge step toward current featherweight champion Patricio Freire.

Former Bellator featherweight champion Pat Curran continued his climb back into contention by earning a dominant victory over John Teixeira. After getting the better of Teixeira throughout the fight, the judges gave Curran a unanimous nod with scores of  29-28, 30-27, and 30-26.

Leandro Higo opened the main card on Spike with a unanimous-decision victory over Joe Taimanglo.

Bellator 184: Dantas vs. Caldwell Results

Main Card

  • Darrion Caldwell def. Eduardo Dantas (48-47, 48-47, 50-45)
  • Emmanuel Sanchez def. Daniel Straus via submission (triangle choke) at 1:56, R3
  • Pat Curran def. John Teixeira via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)
  • Leandro Higo def. Joe Taimanglo via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

  • Manuel Muro def. Emmanuel Rivera via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Sean Holden def. Shakir McKillip via TKO (strikes) at 4:39, R2
  • Carrington Banks def. Steve Kozola via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-25)
  • Chance Rencountre def. Justin Patterson via submission (D’Arce choke) at 2:58, R1
  • Teagan Dooley def DeMarcus Simmons via submission (Americana) at 2:12, R2
  • Westin Wilson def. L.J. Hermreck via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:55, R2
  • Kendall Carnahan def. Daniel Carey via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

(Photo courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA