Darren Till Will Headline First Ever UFC Event in Liverpool, England

March 16, 2018
NoNo Comments

Darren Till is going home.

On Friday, the UFC announced plans for a card in Liverpool, England on May 27 with Till competing in the main event in his hometown.

As of now, there’s still no word on Till’s opponent, but he will be competing in the headline fight on the card. Till has been anxious to fight in his hometown for quite some time so he definitely expects a raucous crowd for the UFC’s first show there in May.

“I can’t believe UFC is finally coming to Liverpool and I’m going to be headlining Echo Arena,” Till said “My name is going to be remembered in 200 years’ time for being part of this historical event and I can’t even describe how much that means to me.”

While Till is still awaiting word on his opponent, two more fights have been confirmed for the upcoming card in Liverpool.

England’s own Tom Breese will move to 185 pounds to take on Daniel Kelly while Elias Theodorou travels across the pond from Canada to take on Trevor Smith in a pair of middleweight bouts.

Tickets for the Liverpool card will go on sale on April 13

               

