Darren Till Takes Out Cowboy Cerrone (UFC Gdansk Fight Highlights)

The beginning of the end! @DarrenTill2 with the beautiful combination that led to the finish! #UFCGdansk pic.twitter.com/BxGUbNI3W3 — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2017

YES TO THIS FIGHT. YESSSSS PLEASE TO THIS FIGHT!!!!! #UFCGdansk pic.twitter.com/MhsTr6DkYu — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2017

Check out highlights from Darren Till’s career changing knockout victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night 118 on Saturday at Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland.

The fight promotion next heads to Sao Paulo for UFC Fight Night 119 on Oct. 28, where former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida returns from an anti-doping violation suspension to face power puncher Derek Brunson in the main event.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram