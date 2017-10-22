Darren Till Mixes It Up with Mike Perry in the Octagon (UFC Gdansk)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Darren Till believes he’s the best fighter in the world, but he also knows what the public perception of him has been. He’s been a relative unknown. That is until he upset Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone – one of the winningest fighters in UFC history – at UFC Fight Night 118 on Saturday in Gdansk, Poland.

After the fight, Till took time to heap praise on Cerrone for giving him the opportunity to catapult his career forward, but then didn’t waste time taking aim at whom he believes could be his next stepping stone: Mike Perry.

Perry happened to be cageside after Till’s fight, and the Brit pointed straight at Platinum and called him out when UFC interviewer Dan Hardy asked whom he wanted to fight next.

