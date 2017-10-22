               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDarren Till Shocks ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone with Stunning First Round TKO in UFC Poland Main Event

Bellator 185 Fight Highlights

featuredGegard Mousasi Bruised in Victory; Heather Hardy Breaks Face in Loss (Bellator 185 Fight Highlights)

UFC Fight Night 118 Cerrone vs Till Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredUFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till Live Results and Fight Stats

Conor McGregor with belt over Tony Ferguson

featuredConor McGregor’s Coach: Tony Ferguson Looks Like ‘More Logical’ Fight Than Nate Diaz

Darren Till Mixes It Up with Mike Perry in the Octagon (UFC Gdansk)

October 22, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Darren Till believes he’s the best fighter in the world, but he also knows what the public perception of him has been. He’s been a relative unknown. That is until he upset Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone – one of the winningest fighters in UFC history – at UFC Fight Night 118 on Saturday in Gdansk, Poland.

After the fight, Till took time to heap praise on Cerrone for giving him the opportunity to catapult his career forward, but then didn’t waste time taking aim at whom he believes could be his next stepping stone: Mike Perry.

TRENDING > Mike Perry: ‘Darren Till Went Fishing for Bass and Caught a Shark’ (Video)

Perry happened to be cageside after Till’s fight, and the Brit pointed straight at Platinum and called him out when UFC interviewer Dan Hardy asked whom he wanted to fight next. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA