Darren Till: ‘In 200 Years, They’re Gonna Remember My Name in Liverpool’

The UFC arriving in Liverpool, England, later this year may not seem like monstrous news around the globe, but if you’re an MMA fan in Britain – or more importantly a fighter from there – it is a big deal.

The UFC has run two events in a year in England in the past, but never two in the span of three months. Not to mention that the Liverpool event, which was announced on Friday, is taking the place of an event that had been penciled in for Conor McGregor’s hometown of Dublin.

Chief among those to whom it matters a lot is the event’s headliner, Darren Till.

Though he doesn’t yet have an announced opponent, Till was announced as the UFC Fight Night 130 headliner at the same time the event was revealed for Echo Arena on May 27. At just 25 years of age, the Liverpudlian is already the most accomplished mixed martial artist from the city, having amassed a 16-0-1 record with wins over the likes of Donald Cerrone and Bojan Velickovic.

A brash young man, Till has been working for this moment his entire career, and isn’t shy to take credit for the UFC coming to his hometown.

“I’ve waited for this for many years. This has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m the person that’s doing it. No one else is doing it in my hometown,” Till said during a UFC Fight Night 127 scrum with reporters on Friday in London.

“I can’t say any words that will do it just. I also talk about legacy. In 200 years, they’re gonna remember my name in Liverpool. They’re going to talk about MMA and they will mention my name at the top of the list.”

Despite not even knowing who his opponent will be, Till is sure that UFC Fight Night 130 will be one of the fastest selling events in UFC history. Echo Arena has a capacity of 11,000, but Till believes it will only be a matter of seconds before it sells out.

“Sixty seconds. Sixty seconds, I’m telling you. It’s going to be one of the fastest sellouts ever,” he told reporters, before again putting his stamp on the UFC Liverpool event.

“I’ve made this happen. I’ve worked hard. Anyone can doubt me. You can jump on the hype train or you could jump off, I could care less. I’ve done all this. Me.”

(Courtesy of MMAnytt.se)