Darren Till: ‘I’m Going in There to Smash Cowboy Cerrone’ (UFC Gdansk Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Darren Till speaks frankly about his skills, his training, and his upcoming opponent, Donald Cerrone. The two meet Saturday at UFC Fight Night Gdansk on UFC Fight Pass.

